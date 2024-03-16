Glendale man suspected of killing 1 while drunk driving arrested 9 months later and released

A Glendale man accused of causing the death of one person and severely injuring another in a vehicle collision while driving intoxicated approximately nine months ago was arrested and booked into jail Thursday.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Fernando Capilla was driving a 2016 Dodge Charger Hellcat northbound on 67th Avenue near Camelback Road when he collided with multiple vehicles before swerving into the southbound lanes, where he struck a Jeep.

The collision killed the Jeep's front passenger and broke the femur of a passenger sitting in the rear.

According to documents, officers discovered an open container of alcohol in the Charger, and Capilla himself emitted the scent of alcohol. A detective served a search warrant to Capilla at the hospital to draw blood, which later tested to have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .097%. Documents also indicated that investigators concluded the Charger was traveling at least 55 to 60 mph, despite the posted speed limit for the area being 40 mph.

Capilla was charged with one count of manslaughter, one count of aggravated assault, and six counts of endangerment. However, he was eventually released on his own recognizance under the condition that he be electronically monitored. The reason for the nine-month delay in Capilla's booking into jail following the incident was not immediately clear.

His next scheduled court appearance is March 29 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Glendale drunk driving suspect arrested 9 months later, released