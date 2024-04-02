Glendale man posted to Facebook after fatally shooting girlfriend, police say

Glendale police arrested 43-year-old Raidel Salinas in connection to the death of his girlfriend on Saturday, according to court documents.

At about 5 a.m., Glendale police said they responded to a 911 call from a witness who said a friend, 36-year-old Bernadette Vera, had been shot in the head near 67th and Northern avenues.

Police arrived at the Orange Grove Estates mobile home park where they met the 911 caller outside a residence, and located Vera unresponsive inside a bedroom as she held a towel against a wound on her head.

Court documents detailed officers' attempts to provide life-saving measures to Vera despite the fact they were initially unaware of where she had the gunshot wound, and transported Vera to Thunderbird Hospital where medical professionals determined she had received a gunshot wound to her right eye, court records said.

Vera was unable to breathe on her own and had no brain activity, according to the court documents.

Vera died early Monday morning, according to Glendale Police Department's spokesperson Moroni Mendez.

Court documents recounted a Glendale police interview of the 911 caller and witness who said they were friends with Vera for several years, and added the victim had recently moved in with Salinas who lived at the residence where the incident took place.

Police learned the witness was with Vera and Salinas on Friday night for a gathering where they drank alcohol.

Salinas asked the witness to drive him and Vera back to the residence at the trailer park in Salinas' vehicle, which the witness did and left again for an unknown reason to return just before 5 a.m.

The witness told police he arrived to the sound of Salinas and Vera arguing, which lead him to wait outside. The witness heard Vera scream and then a gunshot. Moments later, Salinas emerged from the residence and departed in a separate vehicle.

The witness told police he had seen Salinas earlier in the night with a revolver.

Police located Salinas' car abandoned in Phoenix, the suspect's cellphone still in the vehicle.

Court documents stated that Salinas made contact with his mother, reportedly hysterical during the call stating he would not return to jail, and later posted on Facebook saying, "I love you with all my heart forgive me, I beg you."

Salinas reportedly started calling family members on Sunday to ask for money to fund an escape to Mexico, according to court documents.

Glendale police later located Salinas through his phone calls to the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road and arrested him without incident.

Court documents detailed Salinas asked police "is she alive?" and "I didn't mean it." The suspect was found with a .22 caliber revolver in his possession with one spent casing and two live rounds in the cylinder.

Police found handwritten notes in Salinas's possession that signaled regret and said "I didn't mean to do that, I wanted to scare you," with another note mentioning fleeing to Tijuana.

Police said Salinas had a cut to his right eye and another on the top of his head that appeared to be in the healing process.

Salinas was booked on a second-degree murder charge and held without bond, with police citing a high-flee risk. His next court appearance was scheduled for April 5.

Salinas is a registered felon following an armed robbery conviction in 2018, and thus charged with an additional count of misconduct involving weapons.

