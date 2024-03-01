Glendale man arrested on suspicion of stabbing man who threatened his family, documents say

A man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder on Wednesday after Glendale police accused him of fatally stabbing another man who had threatened to shoot his family at their apartment complex.

Police responded to the complex near 53rd and Glendale avenues on Feb. 20 at about 10:30 p.m. after officers received reports from residents that a fight had broken out. Police eventually found a man lying in a grassy area with cuts all over his body; firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.

James Felton, 52, approached officers while holding a knife and covered in blood, according to court documents. He told police he had stabbed the man.

Felton indicated to police that a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado had fled a nearby parking lot and the occupants were involved in the incident, court documents state. Officers stopped the vehicle and took the two men inside to the Glendale Police Department to be interviewed.

Documents say officers followed a blood trail from where the deceased man was to an apartment where Felton's family lived.

A witness told police he saw Felton drag the man, who was bleeding profusely, by the hair or a hoodie and punch him in the face twice, according to court documents. The witness heard the man tell Felton, "OK, I'm sorry, stop," before Felton stabbed him three times in the neck.

Documents say Felton told officers that he was drinking an alcoholic beverage in a common area of the complex and left to get some marijuana from his apartment. When he returned, he found that his cellphone, which he had left in the area, was missing and approached an apartment whose residents he had problems with in the past.

Felton then got into an argument with a man and two others, according to court documents. Felton stood police the man he had stabbed had a gun and had threatened to shoot up his family's apartment. Police noted that, while the man was armed with a handgun, he never pointed it at anyone nor removed it from his pants during the incident.

Felton told police said one of the men was also armed with a butcher knife and hit him in the arm and slashed a tire belonging to a family member. Documents say Felton asked a neighbor to call the police but he did not stay and talk to a responding officer. Instead, Felton walked through the apartment complex when one of the men followed him, threatening to shoot up his apartment if Felton didn't fight, documents say.

Police said Felton told officers he "went berserk" and punched the man before stabbing him roughly eight times. Felton told police he saw the man reach toward his waistband where he knew a gun was located and feared the man would shoot his family.

Documents indicate that, after the stabbing, Felton returned to the apartment and washed his hands before walking back outside where he awaited police officers.

Documents say a Glendale police detective asked Felton about the 65-foot blood trail from his apartment and why he felt the need to follow the man and stab him again, to which Felton said he was afraid the man would return to shoot up his family's apartment.

On Feb. 22, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy of the deceased, where they discovered 18 stab wounds — 11 of which were to the man's head and neck.

Documents say police arrested Felton on Feb. 28 where he told police he had lured the man away from his apartment before stabbing him and wished the situation had ended differently.

Police booked Felton into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, and he was being held on a $750,000 bond. His next court hearing is on March 6 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

