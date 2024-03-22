Glendale library branch prepares to check back in with grand opening
Check this out.
After being closed for a month, the Glendale library branch returns in a new location.
The branch will reopen on Saturday, March 30, at 3660 E. 62nd St., the former site of John Strange Elementary School.
The old location, inside of the Glendale Town Center, closed on Feb. 25.
When the Glendale branch reopens, it will do so with:
Group study rooms and tutoring spaces
A community meeting room with a capacity of 100
Solar panels on the roof to generate enough energy to cover 71% of the branch’s energy costs
Drive-up material return
Maximized access to library services and collections
Improved library access and visibility
Increased access to computers and new technologies
The second-largest collection of physical materials within Indianapolis Public Library system, after Central Library, including various titles in Spanish, French, Korean, and a collection of Braille books.
Pieces of stained glass that were relocated from the old location to the new site’s large study room and quiet adult reading area
A grand opening celebration will start at 10 a.m. and family activities and live music performances will take place throughout the day.
Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on X.com:@cherylvjackson.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: When does the Glendale library reopen? Where is it now?