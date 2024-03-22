Glendale library branch prepares to check back in with grand opening

Check this out.

After being closed for a month, the Glendale library branch returns in a new location.

The branch will reopen on Saturday, March 30, at 3660 E. 62nd St., the former site of John Strange Elementary School.

The old location, inside of the Glendale Town Center, closed on Feb. 25.

Margie Rawls looks for a book Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Indianapolis Public Library's Glendale Branch. The site currently sits in a shopping center next to a Staples. Construction on its new location has been delayed due to a labor shortage and an increase in the cost of materials due to the pandemic.

When the Glendale branch reopens, it will do so with:

Group study rooms and tutoring spaces

A community meeting room with a capacity of 100

Solar panels on the roof to generate enough energy to cover 71% of the branch’s energy costs

Drive-up material return

Maximized access to library services and collections

Improved library access and visibility

Increased access to computers and new technologies

The second-largest collection of physical materials within Indianapolis Public Library system, after Central Library, including various titles in Spanish, French, Korean, and a collection of Braille books.

Pieces of stained glass that were relocated from the old location to the new site’s large study room and quiet adult reading area

A grand opening celebration will start at 10 a.m. and family activities and live music performances will take place throughout the day.

