Glendale high school teacher accused of filming students changing with hidden cameras

Glendale police arrested a high school teacher on Monday after authorities say he used hidden cameras to film students while they were changing.

Documents say 53-year-old Estevan Carreon, a teacher at Independence High School, invited students to a meeting on March 18 during spring break for extra credit.

Authorities said two boys and four girls attended the meeting for their media club and used a changing room to change into various outfits as they recorded their media project.

Glendale police car

Documents said the two boys were changing when one noticed a power charger plugged into an outlet and noticed a hidden camera was built into the device. One of the boys secretly pocketed the camera and the two informed the girls what they had discovered.

The students began searching and found additional cameras, including one disguised as a clock.

Documents state that Carreon noticed the cameras were missing, accused the students of taking them and ordered them to return them while claiming they belonged to the janitor. Carreon took some of the devices, though one student who had the camera disguised as a power charger refused to give it back, claiming he didn’t have it.

Documents said the students watched as Carreon pulled an SD card from one of the hidden cameras and inserted it into a laptop before commenting that the photos and videos on it were “not good.”

Court documents added that Carreon began pulling students aside and pulling out their pockets as he searched for the last outstanding camera. The boy who had the camera continued to assert he didn’t have it and he needed to leave because his mother was expecting him.

The students told their parents about what transpired and the parents reviewed the SD card from the camera, which showed girls with their breasts and private parts exposed and notified the authorities.

Documents said police obtained another SD card during their investigation that showed the same footage as the other SD card but from a different angle.

Police arrested and booked Carreon into jail on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, surreptitious photography recording in a restroom, locker room, bedroom or other location and voyeurism.

Additional details, such as his bond amount, were not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Glendale high school teacher accused of filming students changing