Glendale fatal stabbing suspect argues self-defense, court documents say

Robert Leo Williams, 20, of Glendale, was charged on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Glendale resident Daniel James Santiago, according to court and police documents. After fleeing the scene of the incident, Williams told police he stabbed Santiago in the chest after being robbed, held against his will and beaten with a crowbar by him, according to charging documents.

The stabbing took place at about 8:45 a.m. Friday when Williams was at Santiago's home in the area of North 67th Avenue and West Bethany Road, according to charging documents.

Santiago's family called police after hearing him scream for his mother, documents show. The family, documents continue, told police they saw Williams holding a bloody knife and fleeing after Santiago was stabbed, adding that both were friends who did drugs together and that the suspect had bought them pizza the evening before.

A wounded Santiago told family that Williams would go to jail for attempted murder, court documents reveal.

Officers followed a bloody shoeprint trail Williams left, but the suspect repeatedly fled after being found multiple times, according to charging documents. He was finally apprehended about a quarter mile from the stabbing, court documents mention. Police recovered a bloody knife outside the home's front door and a metal crowbar atop a table in the garage, court documents show. Williams told police he knew Santiago for four months, but described him as having a bad temper and said the victim had assaulted him multiple times in the past, according to the court documents. Williams told police he remained friends with Santiago because he felt bad for him not having friends and Santiago was his marijuana dealer, documents indicate.

On the afternoon of March 14, the pair went to a restaurant near the victim's home where Santiago sold his EBT card for cash, Williams told police, according to court documents. This account ran contrary to Williams' claims that Santiago had threatened him with a hammer, the probable cause statement points out. Williams further told police Santiago did not let him leave the victim's garage after grabbing a crowbar and forcing him to relinquish the money from the EBT card sale, according to court documents.

Williams pretended he and Santiago were still friends, buying the family pizza and sleeping in the garage before waking up at 8 a.m. with with the victim beating him with the crowbar, the suspect told police, according to court documents. The suspect told police he managed to grab a knife from a table and stabbed Santiago after being approached by him with the crowbar, court documents continue.

Williams told police he was yelling loudly at Santiago to stop hitting him, but none of the family said they heard any noise from the garage until they heard the victim's screams, according to court documents. Police only found a small laceration on Williams' arm after he said he had large bumps on his head from being beaten before he recanted those claims, court documents reveal. The crowbar found in the garage was 20 inches in length and heavy, documents noted.

According to court records, Williams has a preliminary hearing set for March 25 and was being held on a $1 million bond. As of Tuesday, jail records did not list Williams as being in custody.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Robert Leo Williams charged in connection to Glendale stabbing