Glen Oaks names new president

SHERMAN TWP. — Glen Oaks Community College has a new college president to succeed the retiring David Devier.

Bryan Newton, recently chosen by college board officials, has more than two decades of service in community college administration, with an extensive background in enrollment management, student services and leadership roles.

Bryan Newton

Newton, selected from a panel of three finalists, has entered into a three-year agreement with the college and will be on campus starting July 22, 2024. He will take residence at the Nora Hagan House on the east side of the campus.

Newton has served as the vice president for enrollment management and student services at Wor-Wic Community College in Maryland. His prior roles include vice president for enrollment management and student experience at Aiken Technical College in South Carolina and vice chancellor for student affairs at Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington, Indiana.

Newton holds a doctorate in education and human resource studies from Colorado State University, a juris doctorate from The Ohio State University College of Law, and a Bachelor’s degree in history from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. His career also encompasses achievements in fundraising, human resources, legislative advocacy, marketing and political advocacy.

“The caliber of candidates was outstanding, and the search process went exceedingly well,” said Bruce Gosling, chairman of the board of trustees. “We are delighted that Dr. Newton has accepted our offer, and we are ready to get to work."

Newton has been an active participant in various professional and community organizations, including his recent service as chair of the Maryland Chief Student Affairs Officers Group and his ongoing involvement with the American Association of Community Colleges. Locally, he is known for his leadership roles in community service, including his work with the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore and Shore Leadership.

Newton said in a statement he is honored and humbled to be chosen as the next president of Glen Oaks Community College.

“I plan to build on the excellent work of Dr. Devier and work together with Glen Oaks Community College employees and our students to continue the tradition of excellence they have established,” Newton said. “The college plays a vital role in the educational and economic development of St. Joseph County, and I look forward to working with business and industry, government officials, secondary institutions, and other partners to continue to grow the college and the region."

Devier is set to retire next month.

