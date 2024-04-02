Glen Oaks Community College names 3 finalists in search for next president

Glen Oaks Community College has announced three finalists in its search for a new president.

The finalists are:

Bryan Newton, is currently the vice president for enrollment management and student services at Wor-Wic Community College, MD. Previously, Newton served as the vice president of enrollment management and student experience at Aiken Technical College. Newton earned a doctor of philosophy in education and human resources studies from Colorado State University; a juris doctorate from the Ohio State University College of Law; and a bachelor of arts in history from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

Vernon Smith is currently the faculty fellow at the League for Innovation in the Community College. Previously, Smith served as the provost and senior vice president of the American Public University System. Smith earned a doctor of philosophy in organization and administration of higher education from the University of Arizona; a master of organizational behavior from Brigham Young University; and a bachelor of arts in Latin American Studies and Spanish from Brigham Young University.

Katherine Zatz is currently a guest faculty at the Fairleigh Dickinson University School of Public and Global Affairs. Previously, Zatz served as the acting president of American Military University/American Public University System. Zatz earned a doctor of education in higher education, post-secondary and adult education from Teachers College, Columbia University; a master of education in education administration from Teachers College, Columbia University; a master of arts in student personnel administration from Teachers College, Columbia University; and a bachelor of arts in political science, history, and social science from Macalester College.

Each finalist will participate in three open forums the week of April 22.

Forums will be open to all faculty, administrators, staff, students, and the general public. There will be an introduction of each candidate, followed by a question-and-answer session. Forums will be conducted in-person, in the Dresser Business Development Auditorium on our campus located at 62249 Shimmel Road, Centreville.

All session will be from 9 to 10 a.m., noon to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Zatz, April 22

Newton, April 23

Smith, April 24

Current college president, David Devier, is set to retire in June.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Glen Oaks Community College names 3 finalists in search for next president