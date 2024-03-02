SHERMAN TWP. — Glen Oaks Community College reports its winter semester enrollment is up 11% over the winter semester 2023, part of a trend the college said is part of the largest enrollment in more than a decade.

The college reported its credit hours students enrolled in are up 14%, a total of 10,685. There were 1,252 enrolled for winter semester.

Dual enrollment for high school students accounts for 58%, which overall is up 11.5%. College officials also said there are 182 students enrolled in the Early Middle College program, where they complete an associate degree after their 13th year of education.

Adult enrollment during the winter semester, up 9.6% over last year, represents 42% of the total.

Glen Oaks President David Devier said the college is “seeing increased interest in attending college on the part of both high school and adult students as it becomes ever clearer that the path to higher wages and work satisfaction requires additional education beyond high school.”

“The special Michigan financial support programs are also having a positive effect by encouraging attendance to reach the goal of 60% of Michigan working-age adults holding a certificate or degree by 2030,” Devier said.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Glen Oaks college reports enrollment increase