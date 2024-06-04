Glen Lake teacher pleads to surveilling, photographing female student

Jun. 4—SUTTONS BAY — The former band director for Glen Lake Community Schools pleaded guilty Monday to taking photos of a female student in her underwear and using a computer to commit a crime.

Elijah Daniel George, 26, was facing charges, all felonies, that included three counts of using a computer to commit a crime and three counts of surveilling an unclothed person, according to circuit court records in Leelanau County.

On Monday morning before 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, George pleaded guilty to two of those six charges: one count of surveilling an unclothed person and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

In response to questions from Elsenheimer and George's attorney, Jesse Williams, George confirmed that, on Jan. 26, he took photos of a minor while she was clad only in her underwear while at the school.

The photos were then on George's iPhone, which Williams described as a smartphone with computer-like capabilities, resulting in his guilty plea to the second charge.

The charges against George were prompted by a Jan. 24 call to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office about a teacher "possibly taking inappropriate photos of students," according to a previously released news statement.

On Jan. 26, George resigned.

He was arrested Feb. 15 in Maryville, a small city south of Port Huron. He was then taken to Leelanau County Jail and arraigned the following day, then released on bond.

A Freedom of Information Act request to Glen Lake Community Schools by the Record-Eagle elicited documents that detailed some of the allegations against him.

In addition to law enforcement investigations, Glen Lake school officials wrote in a letter for his personnel file that they had conducted a separate inquiry of their own.

That Feb. 21 letter from George's file states that the school found he tried to delete content from his phone after he was asked to step outside a classroom; he accessed the same phone when he was asked not to by the school's superintendent and principal; school officials said they found George had used his camera to "photograph students in an inappropriate manner in the classroom" and, in an unrelated incident, George said he took female students to a gas station in his car.

"This letter is an official unprofessional conduct document that will remain in your personnel file," Glen Lake Community Schools Superintendent Jason Misner wrote to George in the Feb. 21 letter. "We have also begun an appeal to the Michigan Department of Education for revocation of your teaching certificate."

George's resignation came weeks before this letter was filed, which left "the school's investigation incomplete."

In another letter dated Jan. 24, Misner notified school officials that George had been placed on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave, pending the results of the district's investigation.

George's contract shows that he joined the faculty on July 1, 2023, with a base salary of $54,500. With his role as director for the marching band, he was offered an additional $7,425 as a stipend.

He was still listed with a valid state teaching credential on the Michigan Department of Education website as of Monday afternoon.

The first charge that George pleaded guilty to, surveilling an unclothed person, is a Tier 1 conviction in Michigan, which is the least serious of the charges he faced.

After state laws regarding sex offender registration were changed in July 2011, people who are convicted of Tier 1 crimes, like George, must register on a private law enforcement database once a year for 15 years at which point they would be removed from the list.

According to state law, Tier 1 offenders are not required to register on the state's public sex offender registry.

George's sentencing will take place next month at the Leelanau County courthouse.