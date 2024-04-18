Glastonbury 2024: Your ultimate guide

The 2024 year’s Glastonbury line-up has been announced… and in its 54th year the festival has gone a bit Radio 1. Or should that be Kiss? The venerable music festival – creaking into its 54th year – has decided that, with its bus pass fast approaching, it’s time to get down with the yoff.

2024’s headliners include Gen-Z-beloved disco sensation Dua Lipa, Coldplay – the bouncy golden retrievers of stadium rock – RnB singer SZA and, bringing it home on Sunday’s “legend” slot, Shania Twain. It is, as our music critic Neil McCormick puts it, more “children’s birthday party” than the bleeding edge of the rock and alternate music scene.

In fairness, it’s been this way for a while. Elton John – last year’s Sunday night headliner – brought the house down, and he’s been going strong for the past half century. Likewise, the Pyramid stage has played host to many big names, such as Stormzy, Kanye West and Billie Eilish, who might not have fitted into Michael Eavis’s original hippie-fest-in-a-cow-field vision. But que sera, sera: Glastonbury grows. Glastonbury changes. We all get a little older.

Nonetheless, if you haven’t already sold your ticket in despair, here’s what you need to know. (If you have, read on to find out where to do so.)

Skip to:

When is Glastonbury?

This year’s Glastonbury festival runs from June 26-30, 2024.

But many festival goers will be arriving from the evening of Tuesday 25th to set up tents and get a head start on partying. And, of course, many will be dragging themselves bedraggled back to work in the first week of August.

Glastonbury Festival takes place on a dairy farm in Somerset - Gary Wolstenholme

Who is headlining Glastonbury?

This year, the Pyramid stage will host Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA, as well as other stars, including Little Simz, Burna Boy and PJ Harvey. It’s Dua Lipa third time at the festival – but her first on the Pyramid stage, having served her time on the smaller Other and Woodsie’s stages in 2016 and 2017; the 28-year-old British-Albanian singer just announced her third album.

SZA, meanwhile, will be making her Glastonbury debut. As of yet, she’s a relatively under-the-radar talent, though her mega-hit Kill Bill sparked a devoted UK following on its release last year. By contrast, Chris Martin’s Coldplay are old stagers: this will be their fifth Pyramid stage performance, with their first more than 20 years ago.

Nigerian star Burna Boy is probably Africa’s biggest artist – and certainly the one with most name recognition over here. His set is sure to introduce many more Brits to his winning combination of sunny Afrobeats and soulful lyricism. Little Simz is also a bona fide star: the British rapper’s fourth album won the 2022 Brit award for Best New Artist as well as that year’s Mercury prize for Best Album.

Elsewhere, on the Other stage, Glastonbury’s alternate roots will be upheld with sets by Bristolian rockers The Idlers and the kings of “sad dad” music-making, The National. Jessie Ware will be holding fort on West Holts, while James Blake and Sampha will be taking the lead on the Woodsies – formerly, John Peel – stage.

Afrobeats star Burna Boy in probably Africa's biggest artist - RMV/Shutterstock

Glastonbury 2024 rumours

Prior to the official announcement, the big discussion points were whether the two Stevies – Wonder and Nicks – would appear.

But last week, it was reported that talks had broken down between Emily Eavis and Stevie Wonder over a struggle to fit in his appearance during a busy summer of shows. Similarly, late last year Madonna pulled out, reportedly over being heavy-handed in her demands. The absence of Stevie Nicks, meanwhile, is best explained by another unexpected appearance – SZA who, while undoubtedly talented, is a rather out-there choice for the main stage.

Taylor Swift was also apparently in the running, but the announcement of her third Dublin tour date ruled her out. In all fairness, she hardly needs the Pyramid stage exposure.

Where and how to watch Glastonbury at home?

As usual, the BBC will be covering the festival, broadcasting live performances on TV and radio, alongside live-streaming on iPlayer and Sounds, which will be available on-demand.

Where is Glastonbury?

The festival takes place on a dairy farm in Somerset, near the village of Pilton. Confusingly, it’s about 20 miles from Glastonbury town with its famous Tor.

The closest train station is Castle Cary.

The Pyramid stage in 2023 as Elton John played his final farewell - Ben Birchall/PA Wire

When is Glastonbury resale?

The Glastonbury resale will be held on Thursday 18 April, 6pm and coach tickets will be available on Sunday 21 April at 9am. You will need to have registered in advance to be eligible for resale tickets.

How to travel to Glastonbury

There is on-site parking for those driving to the festival, with car sharing being encouraged by the event organisers.

National Express will be running services from 70 locations across the country directly to the Farm. For those travelling by train, there is a free shuttle-bus service to the festival from the nearest station, Castle Cary. Additionally, there are regular buses running back and forth to the farm.

For those who can cycle to the festival, this is also being encouraged by the event organisers.



How much are Glastonbury tickets?

Tickets cost £355 + £5 booking fee (plus coach fare if booking a ticket + coach travel option).

How to get Glastonbury tickets late?

If you were unlucky in the sales, you can also look into volunteering options. Search the full list of affiliated charities here – or apply through the organisation’s individual websites.

Glastonbury full line up – so far

Pyramid stage

Dua Lipa

Coldplay

SZA

Shania Twain

LCD Soundsystem

Little Simz

Burna Boy

PJ Harvey

Cyndi Lauper

Michael Kiwanuka

Janelle Monáe

Seventeen

Paul Heaton

Keane

Paloma Faith

Olivia Dean

Ayra Starr

Shania Twain will fill the legend's slot this year - Scott Legato/Getty Images

Other stage

Idles

Disclosure

The National

D-Block Europe

The Streets

Two Door Cinema Club

Anne-Marie

Camila Cabello

Avril Lavigne

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bloc Party

The Last Dinner Party

Nothing But Thieves

Confidence Man

Headie One

West Holts stage

Jungle

Jessie Ware

Justice

Heilung

Masego

Nia Archives

Danny Brown

Black Pumas

Brittany Howard

Sugababes

Nitin Sawhney

Jordan Rakei

Asha Puthli

Noname

Corinne Bailey Rae

Steel Pulse

Squid

Sofia Kourtesis

Jessie Ware will play the West Holts stage - Ian West

Woodsies stage

Jamie xx

Gossip

James Blake

Sampha

Sleaford Mods

Romy

Declan McKenna

Yard Act

Arlo Parks

Alvvays

Fat White Family

Blondshell

Kenya Grace

Soccer Mommy

Remi Wolf

Mannequin Pussy

Newdad

High Vis

Kneecap

The Park stage

Fontaines D.C.

Peggy Gou

London Grammar

King Krule

Orbital

Ghetts

Aurora

The Breeders

Mount Kimbie

Dexys

Lankum

Baxter Dury

This Is the Kit

Arooj Aftab

Mdou Moctar

The Mary Wallopers

Otoboke Beaver

Barry Can’t Swim

Bar Italia

Also announced

Honey Dijon

DJ Spen

Eliza Rose

Bonobo

Skream & Benga

Faithless

Flowerovlove