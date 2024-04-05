Glass Wine Bar Kitchen 3
Glass Wine Bar Kitchen 3
Full Glass Wine, a brand acquisition management startup that specializes in acquiring wine marketplaces, has raised a $14 million Series A round to continue acquiring DTC (direct-to-consumer) wine marketplaces, aiming to lead the DTC wine market. Full Glass Wine recently acquired Bright Cellars, a subscription-based wine service provider in Wisconsin, for an undisclosed price. Previous acquisitions include Winc, a DTC wine platform that offers personalized recommendations and a subscription service, in June 2023; and Wine Insiders, a marketplace that curates a selection of high-quality wines from around the world at accessible prices, in October 2023.
If you don't drink or you're simply sober curious, they can be a surprisingly good substitute for the real thing.
On Friday a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Northeast. Here are three important things to do during an earthquake, according to experts.
With an undefeated powerhouse, two teams fueled by superstars and a surprise contender remaining, the Final Four matchups shouldn't lack for excitement.
Tesla shares slipped on Friday, capping off a challenging week for the stock after a rocky first quarter with deliveries, pricing, and questions about its next models all weighing on the story.
The March jobs report was the latest piece of economic data to surprise Wall Street analysts and send stocks rallying.
Tesla is cutting prices on the Model Y after a disappointing quarter that saw it produce more vehicles than it delivered.
The latest update on the labor market showed further signs of resilience while wage growth eased.
It's 'like liquid gold' when you're on the road during spring downpours, one of many fans says.
Prominent proxy advisory firms are advising stockholders to cast votes this month that would limit the power and compensation of Goldman's CEO.
The stories you need to start your day: Biden and Netanyahu’s high-stakes call, Angel Reese eyes WNBA and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Simple yet effective, these plug-ins illuminate 'without being obtrusive' and have over 2,500 five-star fans.
This Ryobi 2-tool combo for DIY enthusiasts and professional mechanics is 58% off at The Home Depot
Not only will these snippers speed up meal prep, they'll spare you from lugging out another cutting board.
With the fantasy basketball playoffs nearly complete in most leagues, Dan Titus looks back at a trio of unlikely heroes who performed when we needed it most.
The stories you need to start your day: Gaza aid worker deaths spark outrage, primary takeaways and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
As we turn toward the draft, here's Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest lively mock.
Take a cue from the superstar and treat your toes to the brand's supportive, stylish kicks available at Nordstrom, Macy's, Zappos and more.
It was initially unclear if the song would be accepted as a true “country” tune.
Small but mighty, edible worms and insects are a powerhouse of nutrients. Here’s what to know about them.