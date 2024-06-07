Glass House for sale in Sonoma wine country for $6.5M. Hot venue for car commercials

Remember those TV ads around 2015 with “real people, not actors” looking at and reacting to Chevrolet car models?

Whether you do or don’t, the setting for one of those ‘focus-group” commercials was the electrifying Glass House in Sonoma, California.

And it’s a residence that’s not easily forgotten.

The stunning modern masterpiece set in the middle of 150 acres of picturesque hills and vineyards in Northern California’s wine country is now for sale for $6.5 million.

The estate also provided the backdrop for several photo shoots for outdoor furniture and home accessory retailers, including West Elm, Pottery Barn and Terra Outdoor, according to Sotheby’s International Realty, which holds the listing.

Daniel Casabonne of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country, Sonoma Brokerage is the listing agent.

Among the property’s top features:

▪ Bringing in an abundance of natural light, walls of glass retract to seamlessly blend the indoor space and outdoor spaces;

▪ Located in prime Los Carneros American Viticultural Area (AVA), there are nearly 10 acres of Pinot grapes and nearly 100 olive trees planted;

▪ Resort-like lifestyle swith pool and spa, bocce ball, outdoor fireplace, room for guests, and complete privacy;

▪ Solar is owned;

▪ An ideal event venue with space for up to 125 people outdoors and 50 indoors;

▪ Guest house.

“This is like no other in wine country and it will impress,” the property listing states.

Built in 2008, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home located at 21765 Champlin Creek Lane spans 3,350 square feet. The total size of the lot is 11.2 acres.

Other car companies have shot commercials at the residence, too, including Audi and BMW.

Many viewers found the “Real People, Not Actors” campaign premise to be cringeworthy and parody videos mocking the ads surfaced.

However, the architecture and scenery of the Sonoma Glass House is worth taking a good, long look at.

See the video and photos above.

