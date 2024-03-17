Glasgow Kindertransport refugee dies at 100

A World War Two refugee who fled to Scotland from Germany via the Kindertransport child safety mission, has died.

Henry Wuga celebrated his 100th birthday in February.

He escaped Germany in May 1939, at the age of 15 as pre-war tensions were rising in his home country of Germany, and made Glasgow his home.

Mr Wuga and his wife Ingrid spent decades educating people about the Holocaust.

The Holocaust Memorial Trust said he had made an immense impact by sharing his testimony.

Reflecting on his life in February he said: "I may be 100 but I don't feel 100. To be 100 is quite an idea."

Olivia Marks-Woldman, chief executive of the Holocaust Memorial Trust, said: "We are heartbroken at the passing of Henry Wuga MBE.

"Henry was a gentleman: charming, dapper and above all, a force for good.

"The work that he, and his late wife Ingrid did, in sharing their testimonies, made an immense impact on thousands of people across Scotland.

"Thank you for everything Henry. We will miss you."

First Minister Humza Yousaf said Mr Wuga's loss would be felt by communities across Scotland.

"I'm devastated to hear of Henry's passing," he said.

"He worked over decades to remind us of the horrors of the Holocaust, which must never be forgotten.

"My thoughts with Henry's family, friends & the many who loved him."

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar described Mr Wuga as "warm, charming and compassionate", adding: "We owe it to his generation to share their stories and always strive for peace."

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Henry was an extraordinary human being. While the world is a poorer place for his passing, there is no doubt that his life made it better.

"Alongside his beloved wife, Ingrid, Henry educated thousands about the horrors of the Holocaust and the lessons from it that we must never forget.

"With quiet dignity, he reminded us of the power of love and humanity. He was also full of stories and fun."

She added: "He will be so enormously missed - but his legacy will endure."

Ahead of Mr Wuga's 100th birthday in February, his local MSP Jackson Carlaw paid a tribute in Holyrood during First Minister's Questions.

Mr Carlaw posted on X: "How joyful it was just last month for us all to celebrate with Henry the reaching of his centenary.

"Today we mourn his passing & send much love to Hilary, Gillian & the family. In his own quiet way, Henry was a Statesman. May his memory be a blessing."