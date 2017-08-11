A glance at the first round of the PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A brief look at the first round of the PGA Championship (all times EDT):

LEADING: Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner, who both were at 4-under 67.

JUST BEHIND: Five players were a stroke back — Grayson Murray, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Chris Stroud and D.A. Points.

QUEST FOR THE SLAM: Jordan Spieth began his chase for the career Grand Slam with a 72 during which the accomplished putter didn't make one from longer than 5 feet.

SHOTS OF THE DAY: Both Olesen and Kisner closed their rounds by making long birdie putts on the par-4 18th, with Kisner holing a 20-footer and Olesen walking off with a 30-footer.

NOT A HAPPY 100TH: Phil Mickelson's 79 marked his worst round ever at a PGA Championship, while Ernie Els matched his worst score in the championship with an 80. Both are playing in their 100th major.

NOTEWORTHY: The course played to an average score of 74.7, making it look like the toughest test of this year's majors. The 506-yard, par-4 16th hole yielded the fewest birdies (six).

QUOTEWORTHY: "That's never fun to walk up and see somebody, you just drilled them. I drilled him in the head, which is probably the worst part. To be honest with you, I felt like crap." — Brooks Koepka, who hit a marshal with his drive on No. 16. A PGA of America official said the marshal was fine but went home for the day.

TELEVISION: Friday, 1-7 p.m. (TNT).