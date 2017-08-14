A glance at the final round of the PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A glance at the final round Sunday of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

WINNER: Justin Thomas, who shot a 3-under 68 for an 8-under 276 and a two-stroke victory over Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed.

HOW MANY: Thomas won his first major championship.

HOW: Thomas emerged from a five-way tie with three birdies on the back nine.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Thomas chipped in from 40 feet on the par-3 13th hole.

SHOT OF THE DAY 2: Jon Rahm stood with his back facing the green and hit a one-handed chip onto the 18th green.

KEY STAT: The key 16th hole yielded only two birdies and the scoring average there was 4.32.

NOTEWORTHY: Thomas is the son and grandson of PGA club pros.

QUOTEWORTHY: "I felt like I was ready. It just was about going out and doing it." — Thomas.

NEXT YEAR: The 2018 PGA Championship will be played at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.