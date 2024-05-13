Gladewater man gets 40 years in prison for delivery of meth

UNION GROVE, Texas (KETK) – A Gladewater man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for delivery of methamphetamines on Monday.

According to a press release, Jabar Okeith Miller, 49 of Gladewater, pled guilty to delivering meth to a confidential informant in Union Grove on Aug. 2, 2023.

Officials said in a release from the district attorney’s office that the state filled for an enhancement in the case due to a prior felony that Miller had served time for in Gregg County.

Miller additionally waived his right to appeal, and he pleaded to a meth possession charge from Sept. 6, 2023 where he was allegedly caught with meth in his pocket at a traffic stop.

According to the release, Miller will serve 20 years for his possession charge concurrently with the 40 year sentence for delivery.

