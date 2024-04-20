Gladewater announces planned water outage for Monday, Wednesday

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Gladewater has announced that there will be a water outage near Hendricks Street and Walnut Street this Monday and Wednesday.

According to the city, contractors have planned these outages so that they can tie in waterlines in the area that have been replaced.

The city added that any additional updates would be shared to their social media and their Genasys alert system.

