Glacier National Park used to have 150 glaciers. There are only 26 left

You might want to move up any plans to visit Glacier National Park in Montana.

New data shows that the park's namesake rivers of ice are rapidly disappearing due to global warming.

The warming climate has slashed the size of 39 Montana glaciers since 1966, according to data released by Portland State University and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) on May 10. Only 26 glaciers in the park are large enough to still have flowing ice.

The new data includes boundary information for 37 named glaciers within the boundaries of the national park, and two glaciers on U.S. Forest Service land.

Changing perimeter of the Sperry Glacier in 1966, 1998, 2005, and 2015.

Image: usgs/portland state university

The loss of the park's iconic ice floes could mean a dramatic decline in tourism revenue, as well as a host of ecological changes, particularly impacts to local rivers and streams. The park had 2.9 million visitors in 2016, the USGS stated in a news release.

“The park-wide loss of ice can have ecological effects on aquatic species by changing stream water volume, water temperature and run-off timing in the higher elevations of the park,” said Daniel Fagre, a scientist with the USGS, in the press release.

The decline of glaciers in Montana is not an isolated phenomenon. Glaciers throughout the world, from Alaska to Chile, the Alps to Antarctica, are shrinking in response to a changing climate.

Boulder Glacier viewed on August 5, 1913.

Image: Alden, 1913, USGS Photgraphic Library

Boulder Glacier from previous terminus, taken in 2012. Repeat of Alden photo taken August 5, 1913.