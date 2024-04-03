Glacier National Park officials detail coming construction work

Apr. 3—Glacier National Park officials expect construction on the Going-to-the-Sun Road and the Upper McDonald Creek Bridge to end this year while other projects, like water infrastructure and road improvements in the Swiftcurrent developed area, are just getting going.

New construction projects slated for 2024 include the installation of fiber optic lines, the rehabilitation of roads near park headquarters and a dust mitigation treatment in Many Glacier. Park officials released the year's construction plans on Monday.

One of the largest upcoming projects includes the construction on the Swiftcurrent Water Distribution System and road rehabilitation, which will begin after the Swiftcurrent Motor Inn, Many Glacier Hotel and Many Glacier Campground close for the 2024 season. According to park officials, the roads past the Many Glacier Hotel at the T-intersection will be closed starting Sept. 16. Vehicles will be barred from passing through the construction zone.

Hikers can still access trails like Ptarmigan Tunnel (and points beyond), Iceberg Lake and Swiftcurrent Pass, according to officials. Visitors will need to leave their vehicles in the Many Glacier Hotel parking lot, walk to the closure point and use the horse trail to bypass construction. Signs will indicate the detour.

For best access to the Grinnell and Lake Josephine trails, officials recommend starting from the South Shore Trailhead at the south end of Many Glacier Hotel.

Primitive camping at Many Glacier Campground will be unavailable in the fall owing to construction. The Swiftcurrent developed area (which begins after Many Glacier Hotel) is expected to be closed through the 2025 season. This includes the rental cabins, Many Glacier campground and Swiftcurrent Motor Inn. Park officials have said that the project is slated to wrap-up in the spring of 2026.

Many Glacier Road, from the park boundary to the entrance station, is expected to undergo dust mitigation treatment this summer. Treatment work will begin in late June, weather permitting. This gravel stretch of road is slated for construction and paving in 2027.

Throughout the summer, fiber optic lines will be installed in West Glacier, East Glacier, St. Mary and Many Glacier to improve internet access for National Park Service administrative purposes. Traffic delays will be minimal, but park officials ask visitors to use caution and watch for construction workers and equipment on or near the road.

The fiber optic line in West Glacier will be installed across the Middle Fork bridge and on the east side up to Grinnell Drive in park headquarters. Traffic may be restricted to a single lane on the Sun Road up to Grinnell Drive. Work is expected to be completed within two to three weeks.

In East Glacier, fiber optic cable will be installed across U.S. 2 and along Montana 49. Lane reductions or single lane closures are possible along Montana 49 up to the East Glacier Ranger Station. This work will be completed within one or two weeks.

Fiber optic work will take place close to the St. Mary Entrance on the west side of U.S. 89 near restaurants and hotels. Minimal traffic disruptions are expected, but pedestrians and motorists searching for parking could be affected. Work in St. Mary will be completed within one to two weeks.

The work in Many Glacier includes an extension of fiber optic internet service from Babb to the Many Glacier Ranger Station. The line will be installed on the north side of the road, and work will affect areas near the entrance sign, entrance station, Apikuni Falls Trailhead, pull-offs along the Many Glacier Road, the Many Glacier Hotel T-intersection and the Swiftcurrent area of the road. There may be lane reductions or single lane traffic on Many Glacier Road, and work will be completed within four to six weeks.

A road rehabilitation project in the park headquarters complex and parking lot will occur in the fall. Officials ask visitors to be aware of construction vehicles, workers and possible wait times if entering that area.

Grading will be ongoing throughout the summer on the Inside North Fork Road to Bowman and Kintla lakes. Operations will not disrupt travel to these destinations, officials said. Major road work between Camas and Anaconda Creek could affect hiker and biker travel.

Projects that are wrapping up from the 2023 season include the remainder of paving left on the west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road. Visitors can expect that to conclude by late May to early June, officials said. Crews will be paving the last 2.8 miles of the road, starting west of Sprague Creek Campground and going up to North Lake McDonald Road. Construction is expected to begin in April, weather permitting, and visitors should anticipate up to 30 minute delays.

Park officials said that work is expected to finish on the Upper McDonald Creek Bridge by August, including demolition of the existing bridge. Similar to 2023, North Lake McDonald Road will be closed for the entire 2024 season at the Going-to-the-Sun Road intersection. There will be no public access, including vehicles, hiking or biking, and no parking beyond or in the vicinity of the intersection. Visitors hiking the Johns Lake Loop Trail will not be able to complete the loop and will need to turn around where trail closure signs are posted.

The bridge provides access to the northwest shore of Lake McDonald including private homes, the Lake McDonald Ranger Station and trailheads. When completed, the new bridge will be approximately 30 feet upstream of the existing bridge, requiring a realignment of the road approaches.

And construction on Glacier Drive in Polebridge that began in 2023 will continue in 2024. Visitors to the Polebridge area should expect 30-minute delays before arriving at and departing from the park entrance. Visitors are encouraged not to drive all the way to the North Fork entrance unless they have a vehicle reservation to decrease traffic in the work zone.

Information regarding the construction work will be posted at the Polebridge Mercantile.

Find out more information about construction projects in Glacier by visiting www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/projectwork.htm/.

Reporter Taylor Inman can be reached at 406-758-4433 or by emailing tinman@dailyinterlake.com.