Glacier High coach wins speech and debate coach of the year

Mar. 29—Glacier High School's Kerrie More is the 2024 Assistant Speech and Debate Coach of the Year for the Montana West District.

The annual award recognizes exemplary high school assistant coaches serving a National Speech and Debate Association member school. A committee of coaches in the district selects the winner.

"Kerrie More has deserved recognition for years, and I am so pleased that the NSDA District Committee honored her this season. It was a long time coming," said Glacier speech and debate head coach Greg Adkins.

Adkins nominated More for the esteemed award, highlighting the integral role she plays in the Glacier team's success.

With a coaching career spanning more than two decades, Adkins said she has demonstrated a commitment and proficiency in coaching that is unparalleled. During her tenure, which includes time coaching at Flathead High School before Glacier opened in 2007, she's helped lead teams that earned nine AA state championship titles and coached numerous individual state champions.

"Since joining Glacier High School in 2007, More's impact as a mentor coach and later as a paid varsity coaching position three seasons ago, has been nothing short of transformative," he said.

This season, she coached the Original Oratory AA state champion and state runner-up in Informative Speaking. Five of her squad members qualified for the 2024 National Tournament in June, which includes Ethan Grant, Quindy Gronley and Ellie Fiala in Original Oratory and Alden Lamson and Meyer Fauth in Informative Speaking.

"Under her guidance, the Oratory and Informative squads at Glacier High have consistently achieved remarkable success, securing victories in nearly every tournament over the past three seasons," Adkins said.

He said her exceptional coaching career and accomplishments are a "testament to her dedication and expertise in the field."

"Despite her numerous achievements, what truly sets More apart is her humility, work ethic, and unwavering dedication to her students' success. Her no-nonsense attitude and quiet dedication have earned her the respect and admiration of her peers and students alike," he said.