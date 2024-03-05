'Giving them their flowers': Local organization highlights trailblazers
The Uncrowned Queens Institute, also known as Uncrowned Community Builders, has rolled out its second "Say Their Names: Honor Their Legacies" exhibit at the Buffalo Museum.
Apple has released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, which will enable official support for third-party app stores for the first time — but only in the EU. Updates elsewhere include podcast transcription and new emoji.
Charles McDonald is joined by Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post to do a deep dive on the state of affairs in one of the most chaotic franchises in the league: the Denver Broncos. After taking on an $85M dead cap hit to cut ties with Russell Wilson, the organization looks to head coach Sean Payton to get things headed in the right direction – but does he know what that direction is? Charles and Ryan kick things off with some franchise tag news as Brian Burns gets tagged, Saquon Barkley will reach free agency and Josh Allen will likely get tagged in Jacksonville. The duo start their Broncos deep dive with Russell Wilson and how things went south for him in Denver, including the trade, the hiring of Sean Payton, GM George Paton's up-and-down tenure and the injury guarantee benching last season. Next, Charles and Ryan discuss the future of Sean Payton's Broncos: how does he want to build the team? Who is playing quarterback for them? What will they look to do in the 2024 NFL Draft? Finally, the hosts go through the top available quarterbacks this offseason (including Russ) and discuss their potential landing spots and how they see things shaking out.
Numbers Station, a startup that is using large language models (LLMs) to power its data analytics platform, is launching its first cloud-based product today: the aptly named Numbers Station Cloud, which is now in early access. With this service, virtually any user in an enterprise can analyze their internal data using Numbers Station's chat interface.
Now that the Dodge Charger will be offered in coupe and sedan, it leaves the Challenger nameplate in the lurch, and Dodge isn't providing details on it.
The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona gets a feature called the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust. It's an artificial exhaust noise generator for the Ev.
Waze is adding a few new features that will help users navigate tricky roundabouts, get alerts when a speed limit is about to change and get warnings about speed bumps and sharp curves. The feature will be especially useful when you're not used to roundabouts or are in a new place. The new feature is rolling out globally to Android users this month and iOS users later this year.
Apple's last MacBook Air is one of the best ultraportables ever made. And now, thanks to the M3, it's a lot cheaper.
Generative AI well and truly has a grip on public technology discourse these days. A new startup called Ema out of San Francisco thinks it's a lot more than just a passing fancy. It's emerging from stealth today, with a product of the same name that it believes will open a new chapter in how AI, and specifically generative AI, will change how we work.
A warning about Journal, the new iPhone app, circulated on social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok. Here's what's true and not true about the app.
Kelce let his emotions show after 13 years with the Eagles.
Punkt first made a name for itself in the world of mobile with pared-down, monochromatic phones focused on voice, text and not much else. Now, the Swiss company has taken its concept of minimalism and changed it up, with the launch of its first smartphone -- a device that positions itself at the crossroads of utility, privacy and minimalism. If you're reading this, chances are you own either an iPhone or Android device, depending on your personal preferences and economic disposition.
Qatar unveiled its startup investment program at the recent Web Summit through its development bank. The program aims to attract seed and growth-stage tech companies seeking to establish or expand operations within the country. TechCrunch has learned that the program, known as the “Startup Qatar Investment Program,” is backed by a Qatar Development Bank (QDB)-managed $100 million fund.
