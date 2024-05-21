How giving a blood donation to Our Blood Institute can land you a trip to Magic Springs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our Blood Institute is teaming up with Magic Springs Theme and Water Park for the unofficial kickoff to summer.

Officials with Our Blood Institute announced that anyone who donates blood to a blood drive or donor center in Arkansas from May to August will receive a free T-shirt and a free ticket voucher to Magic Springs.

Anyone who donates between May 23-25 will be entered to win a family four pack of tickets and a parking pass to Magic Springs this summer, officials said.

Blood donation centers and drives are across the state. To find the nearest location for the three-day event, visit OurBloodInstitute.org.

