Giving back: NM residents to get free admission to Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 7

Apr. 3—With a 2023 event that saw an estimated 968,516 guests, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is the biggest annual event in the state.

On Wednesday, the Balloon Fiesta Board of Directors announced that during the 2024 event, there will be free admission to New Mexico residents during one day of flying events. Flying events usually occur starting after mass ascensions about mid-morning.

The board said the day is Monday, Oct. 7 and is called New Mexico Day.

The Balloon Fiesta's volunteer board of directors unanimously voted for it.

"Balloon Fiesta is so appreciative of the support this event receives throughout our state," says Judy Nakamura, Board President. "Allowing residents into Balloon Fiesta free on October 7 is our way of saying thank you."

According to Nakamura, on Oct. 7, New Mexico residents will arrive at a ticket booth in person, which are located at the entrance gates.

Each resident will show a photo ID with a New Mexico address or a utility bill with a New Mexico address and receive a ticket.

Active-Duty Military should bring a military identification card and show it to a Balloon Fiesta ticket booth.

Children who are 12 and under already receive free admission to Balloon Fiesta.

While admission is free for New Mexico residents on Oct. 7, there will still be a charge for parking, according to the board.

Parking for all Balloon Fiesta sessions is $20.

According to Tom Garrity, Fiesta spokesman, regular tickets for the 52nd Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, April 5.

Tickets for all flying events will be on sale, including Monday's general admission tickets; however, the New Mexico Day tickets will only be available on Monday, Oct. 7 at a Balloon Fiesta ticket booth.

There will also be no rainchecks or refunds for New Mexico Day tickets.