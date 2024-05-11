Giuliani radio show canceled over 2020 election claims: ‘He left me no option’

(The Hill) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s (R) radio show on WABC Radio has been canceled and he was suspended by the station over claims he made about the 2020 election, according to a report from The New York Times.

“We’re not going to talk about fallacies of the November 2020 election,” WABC Radio owner and host John Catsimatidis said, according to the Times. “We warned him once. We warned him twice. And I get a text from him last night, and I get a text from him this morning that he refuses not to talk about it.”

“So,” Catsimatidis added, “he left me no option. I suspended him.”

In a thread of his own posts on the social platform X Friday, Giuliani said that Catsimatidis and WABC “fired me for refusing to comply with their overly broad directive stating I’m, ‘prohibited from engaging in conversations relating to the 2020 Presidential Election.’”

“This directive is a clear violation of free speech,” Giuliani said in his thread. “WABC’s decision comes at a very suspicious time, just months before the 2024 election, and just as John (@JCats2013) and WABC continue to be pressured by Dominion Voting Systems and the Biden regime’s lawyers.”

Giuliani has been a common spreader of false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, for which he has faced financial consequences. He filed for bankruptcy at the end of last year shortly after a jury ordered him to pay $148 million to former Georgia election workers that he inaccurately alleged had committed fraud in the 2020 election.

In a filing earlier this week, lawyers for the former New York City mayor said that he is struggling with finding someone to assist in accounting duties for his bankruptcy case. He has contacted “a number of accounting firms” for help, however, “no one seems interested in taking the assignment.”

The Hill has reached out to WABC Radio.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.