Gisele Bündchen responds to rumors she cheated on Tom Brady before their divorce

Gisele Bündchen is refuting reports that she cheated on her ex-husband Tom Brady before their divorce.

“I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid. I don’t want to open myself up to all of that," she told the New York Times in an article published March 23.

In regards to the cheating rumors, she said, “That is a lie.”

Bündchen and Brady met on a blind date in December 2006. They got married in 2009 and welcomed a son, Benjamin, together that same year. The supermodel and NFL star were married for 13 years and welcomed a daughter before announcing that they had "amicably finalized our divorce" in October 2022.

Bündchen has since seemingly moved on with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, leading to rumors about her fidelity to Brady. But Bündchen said these type of accusations aren't unique to her.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” Bündchen told the New York Times. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

The supermodel has opened up about her divorce on several occasions. Most recently, she became emotional discussing their “heartbreaking” split on ABC News in March.

“It’s definitely a time of, you know, a transition that had to take place, and it’s not something that you — I don’t think you wish for that, you know?” she said. “But I think sometimes in life things happen.

“And now I get to create — it’s a new season, a new chapter in my life, and I get to learn new things, and I get to walk my path in a different way, you know?” she added.

As for her new relationship, the New York Times characterized her approach to it as “protective.”

“This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” she told the newspaper, without naming her new beau. “It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

