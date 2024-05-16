GISD to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students next school year

May 15—Next school year, Greenville families with kids in Greenville ISD may have a little easier time stretching their grocery budget, as the district will be offering free breakfast and lunch for all students.

This was made possible by the Texas Education Agency approving GISD for its Community Eligibility Provision program.

"We are dedicated to supporting our students and families, and we believe that providing access to nutritious meals is essential for student success," the district said in its announcement. "This program eliminates the need for meal applications and ensures that every student can focus on learning without hunger."

For more information about the program, GISD's child nutrition department can be reached at (903) 408-4408.