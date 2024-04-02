All girls STEM charter school cleared to open in Washington Township

A new charter school, the Girls IN STEM Academy, now has the green light to open in the Washington Township schools district after the school passed the final step of the rezoning process Monday night.

The Indianapolis city-county council approved the rezoning of the former Witherspoon Presbyterian Church property to be the home of the charter school run by the Paramount Schools of Excellence network. The rezoning resolution was passed without comment from any councilor.

The approval comes after a contentious few months between the charter school supporters and the Washington Township Schools district as it fought the opening of the school through the rezoning process.

In the past two public hearings over the rezoning of the school, lawyers for Washington Township laid out concerns about traffic as well as detailing the large public opposition to the school opening in the district.

More background here: New Paramount charter school faces pushback from local school and community groups

Some city county councilors, such as Dan Boots for District 3, said that residents of the Washington Township, Pike Township and IPS school districts said the school wasn’t needed as well as having concerns over transparency on the school’s initial public hearings.

Other councilors came forward to support the school like councilor Carlos Perkins, who represents the area where the school is set to be located, posted on Facebook last week his support for the school to open in the district.

“As a Black man, as my mother’s son, my wife’s husband, and my daughter’s father, I cannot support anything that diminishes legitimate access and opportunity for women and people of color,” Perkins said. “I cannot and I will not promote oppression or disenfranchisement. I stand ready to welcome the Girls in STEM Academy to our vibrant neighborhoods.”

More Ed News: Students may soon choose from 2 instead of 4 diplomas as state revamps high school

Paramount CEO Tommy Reddicks said they are still in talks with the Hasten Hebrew Academy of Indianapolis to host the school at the start of next school year as the church property at 5136 Michigan Road is renovated to house the school.

The Girls IN STEM Academy has plans to serve grades K-6 in its first year of operations with plans to grow to serve grades K-8 and will be open to any student who identifies as a girl.

The new school will mark the fourth brick-and-mortar school operated by Paramount to open in Indianapolis. The charter school network also operates one in South Bend, Lafayette and an online school.

Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @CarolineB_Indy.

Caroline’s reporting is made possible by Report for America and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Report for America is a program of The GroundTruth Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening local newsrooms. Report for America provides funding for up to half of the reporter’s salary during their time with us, and IndyStar is fundraising the remainder. To learn more about how you can support IndyStar’s partnership with Report for America and to make a donation, visit indystar.com/RFA.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: All girls STEM charter school cleared to open in Washington Township