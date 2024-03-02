Girls' State Basketball Semifinals 3/1/24
Highlights from semifinal Friday at the Nebraska girls' state basketball tournament.
UConn held strong at No. 1 again this week after picking up its 10th straight win.
Wake up, wake up — Dan Titus is back to help fantasy managers, this time to try and make the playoffs!
Scottie Barnes broke a bone in his left hand Friday night, and is now out indefinitely.
Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2022 after a drunk driving incident ahead of Super Bowl LV.
There's a rivalry brewing between America's top sprinters en route to the Paris Olympics.
It was a true meltdown that average golfers everywhere had no issue relating to.
Newton wants young athletes to learn from his mistake.
Mifepristone, a drug that’s used in medication abortions, has been under fire since Roe vs. Wade was overturned. Here's the latest on what you need to know.
Waymo received approval Friday afternoon from the California Public Utilities Commission to operate a commercial robotaxi service in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Peninsula and on San Francisco freeways. The approval removes the last barrier for the Alphabet company to charge for rides in these expanded areas. Importantly, it opens up new territory for Waymo in one of the country's largest cities and unlocks a route to San Francisco International Airport, which is located south of the city.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
This week's best tech deals include a PS5 bundle for $450, the Apple AirPods Pro for $189 and a bunch of discounts on Anker accessories.
The state is a major spring break destination, but are travelers safe amid a measles outbreak?
This Saturday, on March 2, 2024, Engadget turns 20. To mark the occasion, our team has prepared almost 20 articles about the tech industry over the past two decades, the products that truly made an impact and how tech has changed our lives.
Apple has walked back its decision to remove home screen web apps in the European Union (EU). After initially blaming its decision to ditch them on the Digital Markets Act’s (DMA) requirement to support non-WebKit browsers, Apple now says European users will get them back when iOS 17.4 arrives early this month.
The Missouri DE said the 21 reps he did during the bench press aren't an accurate reflection of what he can do.
The Eagles save a lot on the cap by cutting Byard, who played just 11 games for Philadelphia.
Oil continued to rise on tight supply after two straight months of gains.
In a long-expected move, administrators are expected to finalize a recommendation for the adoption of a player-to-coach helmet communications system.
The U.S. National Security Agency has confirmed that hackers exploiting flaws in Ivanti’s widely used enterprise VPN appliance have targeted organizations across the U.S. defense sector. NSA spokesperson Edward Bennett confirmed in an emailed statement to TechCrunch on Friday that the U.S. intelligence agency, along with its interagency counterparts, is “tracking and aware of the broad impact from the recent exploitation of Ivanti products, to include of the [sic] U.S defense sector.” “The [NSA's] Cybersecurity Collaboration Center continues to work with our partners to detect and mitigate this activity,” the spokesperson added.
Investors have spent much of this year paring back expectations for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. One Wall Street economists think those expectations should go to zero.