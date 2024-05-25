Girl's life changed 'forever' after attempted rape

A teenage girl has said the course of her life has "changed forever" after a man attempted to rape her as she walked her dog.

William Thomas, 29, of Macklin Road in Salisbury, has been given an indefinite hospital order and detained under the Mental Health Act by Winchester Crown Court.

Thomas had pleaded guilty to attempted rape and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The teenage girl - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was walking her dog in Mill Lane, in the Stratford Sub Castle area of Salisbury, when she was attacked on 1 June 2023.

The attempted rape happened in the Mill Lane area of Salisbury [Google]

The girl managed to fight Thomas off before he ran off.

In a victim impact statement, she said she still suffered flashbacks and that all of her actions were "based on fear".

She said: "Since it happened, my whole life has changed.

"In my head, my life is split into before and after the assault.

"It feels like everything I do is based on fear. I hate when my mind goes back to that day, but it's so unexpected when it does.

"I still have moments of dissociation when I seem to lose at least a few seconds.

"All I want is to feel like a normal member of society without fear being the deciding factor for my every move."

'Terrifying assault'

She added: "What happened to me has changed the course of my life forever and I don't see a reason why it shouldn't do the same for him."

Det Con Emma Fisher, of Wiltshire Police, said: “I would like to praise the victim in this case for having the courage and conviction to see this through.

"The assault was terrifying for her and to relive it numerous times has been very difficult.

"Thomas attacked her in broad daylight and has changed her life forever.

"I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to come forward and tell someone.

"We understand it can be difficult.

"You might not be completely sure what happened or how to talk about it, but we have trained officers and partner organisations that are here to listen and work together to support you in any way we can."

If you have been affected by anything in this article, help is available through BBC Action Line.

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.