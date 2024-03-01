Girls BB Tournament not just about basketball

TechCrunch

You may not have a Copilot key on your PC's keyboard yet, but if you're a Windows 11 user, you'll soon be able to use Copilot for a lot more everyday tasks on your desktop. Starting today, Microsoft is adding skills that will allow the Copilot to change more Windows 11 settings for you and plugins for services like OpenTable, Shopify and Kayak. In some ways, it's not these specific skills that are all that interesting but the future they hint at where the Copilot will live up to its name and can automatically handle more complex tasks on your PC for you.