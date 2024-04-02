Girls ages 1 and 3 die when their dad sets car on fire outside home, Georgia cops say

A family squabble spiraled into a double murder when a Georgia father set his car on fire with his children inside, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Adan Tzoyohua Panzo was arrested Saturday, March 30, on charges of felony murder, murder with malice and arson after his two daughters, ages 1 and 3, were found dead in the car, officials said.

“The Webster County Sheriff’s Office ... responded to reports of a vehicle on fire at a home on Millard Kennedy Road in Preston,” investigators say.

“After first responders put out the fire, they discovered two children dead inside the vehicle.”

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate and state agents came to suspect Panzo orchestrated the killings “during a domestic dispute with his wife.”

Details of what sparked the family dispute were not released.

Detectives have also not reported the girls’ exact cause of death.

Two-lane Millard Kennedy Road travels though a rural area in southwest Preston, which is about a 150-mile drive south from Atlanta.

