Girlfriend of stabbed Harlem man charged with murder despite claims he knifed himself

The girlfriend of a man stabbed to death in his Harlem apartment has been charged with murder — despite her claims he knifed himself, police said Tuesday.

Michelle Hernandez was charged with the slaying Monday afternoon, a day after 47-year-old Alejandro Santos was knifed in his sixth-floor apartment.

Hernandez, 44, was taken into custody for questioning at the bloody scene on W. 147th St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd. after claiming to cops Santos had stabbed himself, police sources said.

Investigators later determined she had actually stabbed him about 3:35 p.m. Sunday during an argument.

Neighbors heard piercing screams from Santos’ apartment followed by Hernandez pounding on neighbors’ doors and begging someone to call 911.

Police said Santos was unconscious with multiple stab wounds all over his body when officers got to the scene. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved.

One neighbor told the Daily News that she called 911 for Hernandez, then listened through her door as she told first responders Santos had stabbed himself.

“She was very adamant,” the neighbor said Monday. “She said from the beginning he did it to himself.”

Hernandez’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Tuesday.