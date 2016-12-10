Girlfriend of Police Officer Killed in Georgia Believes He Was Going to Propose

The heartbroken girlfriend of a slain cop, who was killed along with another officer in a Georgia shootout, reveals that her boyfriend was possibly going to propose, according to reports.

Officers Nick Smarr, 25, and Jody, 26, who had been friends since childhood, were both shot and killed by 32-year-old Minquell Kennedy Lembrick on Wednesday morning when they responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Smarr’s long-time girlfriend, Rachel Harrod, 21, told AJC.com that the two had planned to make a trip to Disney World on Sunday where she thought she would have the moment of her dreams.

“I had a feeling about it,” she told the paper. “I’d always dreamed of getting a ring at Disney World.”

Sadly, she won’t be able to have her moment.

“We didn’t quite make it,” she said.

Earlier this year, Harrod's younger brother was killed in an auto accident, according to reports, and Smarr helped her in those hard times.

'I never met anyone who loved so much,' she said, 'and loved so hard,' Harrod told AJC.

Smarr died at the scene while fellow officer and best friend Jody Smith was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

Smarr's funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Georgia Southwestern State University Storm Dome.

