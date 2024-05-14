Girlfriend charged with running down boyfriend on Homestead Avenue in Auburn

AUBURN — A man was struck by a car driven by his longtime girlfriend on Homestead Avenue after the couple had a heated argument, according to police.

About 12:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to several 911 calls for a pedestrian that had been hit by a motor vehicle in the area of 9 Homestead Ave. Officers found a “chaotic scene” with a man on the ground bleeding from the head, according to police.

According to witnesses, the woman who had been driving the car kicked the victim as bystanders tried to help the wounded man, police said.

Witnesses told officers it appeared the woman had purposely hit the victim, police said.

The matter remains under investigation. Members of the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council assisted Auburn detectives at the scene. Homestead Avene was closed to through traffic from Bryn Mawr Avenue to Oxford St. North.

The woman, who remained at the scene, told police that she has been in a dating relationship with the victim. She said that they had both used drugs and alcohol earlier in the day, according to police.

The woman is slated to be arraigned in Central District Court on Tuesday.

The names of the victim and the defendant were not released by Auburn police, due to policies related to domestic violence cases.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Girlfriend charged with running down boyfriend in Auburn