Girlfriend of airman shot to death by Florida deputies reveals last moments she saw him alive

The girlfriend of a Georgia Airman who was shot and killed by deputies in Florida said he deserves justice.

Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson’s casket arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was in downtown Atlanta, where she talked to Forton’s girlfriend on Wednesday.

