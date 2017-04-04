Girl Throws Costco-Themed 5th Birthday Party, Complete With Memberships and Food Samples

A big milestone deserves a big concept — and that’s why this North Carolina girl decided to have a Costco-themed birthday party when she turned 5 years old.

Kimber Walker had been begging her family to throw her a birthday party dedicated to the warehouse club retailer for the last two years.

"She’s pretty quirky, so it goes right along with her personality," Kimber’s mom Niki Walker told InsideEdition.com.

And when she turned 5 in February, her parents decided to give in.

"We set up a store," her mom explained. "We bought snacks at Costco, and all the kids went through the little store that we set up and purchased the snacks. And we had a little cash register station set up."

Kimber’s friends were invited to visit a booth where they could make a membership card or a booth where they could take their picture in front of an "Employee of the Month" sign.

The birthday girl was even gifted an employee badge with her name on it and a cake bearing the Costco logo.

"The employees took pictures of the cake," Walker said. "They were really ecstatic to do it."

In true Costco fashion, party guests were invited to sample Kirkland treats around the home and enjoy pizza purchased from the store's food court.

"I think we went a little over the top with Costco, so we’re going to play it cool next year," Walker said.

But Kimber seems to have bigger plans for her 6th birthday.

"I was thinking for another birthday party, I would do a Walmart kind," she told InsideEdition.com.

