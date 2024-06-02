Girl shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a girl was shot in Southeast D.C. overnight on Sunday.

Police said that at about 12:05 a.m., they were dispatched to the 1600 block of S Street for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile girl who had been shot. She was conscious and breathing.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

