Girl shot, killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A girl was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids Saturday night.

Around 11:40 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Ottawa Avenue SW near Oakes Street SW for a shooting.

Responding officers found a girl who died at the scene, GRPD said. Her name and age has not been released.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.

