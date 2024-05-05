Girl Scouts will honor achievements of regional women

May 5—Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania is set to celebrate trailblazing women for their achievements.

The organization will hold its Awards of Distinction event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 15 at Kamin Science Center, formerly Carnegie Science Center, 1 Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh.

"This signature event of ours builds critical charitable support and awareness about the positive impact of Girl Scouts in our community," said Emily Ruffing, public relations and marketing coordinator for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.

"Our organization emphasizes the importance of female leadership, so what better way to showcase that than honoring female leaders who are doing remarkable things right here in our community?"

The networking event will feature an awards ceremony with remarks from honorees, followed by a celebration reception.

This year, 10 women are being recognized as Women of Distinction for their exceptional accomplishments in their respective fields and for serving as role models to Girl Scouts.

The honorees represent the law, social impact, science, finance, business, health care, corporate leadership, marketing and public relations, nonprofit and community relations sectors.

"This year's honorees are all outstanding and represent an array of industries and positions, and they truly are paving the way for our younger Girl Scouts who really are the next generation of female leaders," Ruffing said.

Honored as the Woman of Distinction in business is Emily Korns, president of Somerset Welding & Steel and founder and president of Uptown Works.

"I am very honored to receive the award, particularly now having my own little Girl Scout," she said. "I know what the organization embodies, and it's nice to be honored as part of a program that recognizes women who contribute to the community in many different ways."

Korns said the mission of the Girl Scouts is important in fostering confidence and skill building.

"What impresses me about the Girl Scouts is how they open girls up to interests and different activities that they might not have been exposed to before," she said. "That encourages different types of careers such as careers for women in manufacturing where women are still underrepresented, and that's something I'm keen to see improve in the future."

This year's recipient of the Joyce M. Murtha Excellence in Community Service Award is Olivia Bragdon, founder of the Stork Fund.

The award recognizes an individual or couple who embodies the award namesake's values of improving the community through service, philanthropy and leadership.

"I'm flattered and super-honored by the recognition," Bragdon said.

She said Girl Scouts offer valuable experiences and support for girls.

"I think adolescence can be a hard time in a young girl's life, so the fact that they give girls an outlet where they can just be girls, be themselves and hang with other girls who are like them and learn the values of the Girl Scouts is amazing," Bragdon said.

The Girl Scout Gold Award honorees will be announced at the event, which recognizes Gold Award projects that were exceptional in the terms of sustainability and either community impact or promoting the welfare of others.

Proceeds will benefit the Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania mission and programming.

"We hope those who attend feel inspired and consider getting involved with Girl Scouts in some way whether it's donating your time, talent or treasure," Ruffing said. "You can help the next generation of female leaders by supporting Girl Scouts."

Tickets are $125 a person and must be bought by Wednesday.

To order tickets, visit www.gswpa.org/en/support-us/awards_of_distinction.html.