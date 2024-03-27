Girl Scouts explore career paths with accomplished women

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In honor of Women’s History Month, a group of Girl Scouts had the opportunity to engage with professionals from their community, inquiring about their career journeys, including both highlights and challenges they encountered along the way.

“When the girls see people in power, women [who] are actually distinguished individuals in our society, in our community that give a lot to our society, they get to use that example as a learning process, and it will help them to make better decisions in the future,” said Matthew Williams, Bilingual Community Program Specialist for Girl Scouts of Colorado.

Filled with anticipation, the Girl Scouts reviewed the questions they had prepared for the arriving panel, eagerly awaiting the chance to seek advice and insights on their desired career paths.

“I hope I learn how to manage being more social and not letting my anxiety push me back,” said Breanna Bessmer.

The panel consisted of a wide variety of professionals, showcasing to the girls the multitude of career paths available to them, along with the unique challenges associated with each.

Bessmer shared she hopes to one day own her own bakery business.

“I think it’s important because I want to have my own business and I want to learn what it’s like to have a job like they do,” said Bessmer.

One of the panelists, Jayme McConnellogue, Deputy Chief of Operations for the Colorado Springs Fire Department, emphasized to the girls the importance of finding their inner strength to pursue their careers, even during the most challenging moments.

“I was just able to talk to them about sometimes digging deep inside to kind of push yourself into situations that you may not feel comfortable with because you don’t really know what the end result is going to be,” said McConnellogue.

In navigating a career path within a male-dominated industry, McConnellogue serves as a shining example of dedication and commitment to her passion.

“Definitely what I experienced joining the fire service, not really thinking too much about stepping into a male dominated profession, although I knew it was that, but didn’t put a lot of thought into what that really meant,” McConnellogue said. “So, while it felt very uncomfortable for me at first, it’s the most natural thing I’ve experienced for the last 25 years.”

Another panelist, Jen Porter, shared insights from her career as a leadership coach and business owner. Reflecting on her own personal journey as a Girl Scout, she underscored the profound impact it had on her life and expressed the joy she felt in being able to inspire the next generation of girls.

“It’s so inspiring for me to be with these girls and to see their dedication and their commitment to excellence and the values that the Girl Scouts hold,” Porter said. “To see these women dedicating their time to it, just pouring into these girls and to be representing Women’s History Month and just to be a part of it was such an honor for me.”

