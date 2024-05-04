Girl Scouts elect board members at annual celebration event

May 4—Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana elected several board members at their annual celebration event held Saturday, April 27 at Camp Ella J. Logan near Syracuse.

Directors at large elected for three-year terms ending in 2027 include Katie Frayer (St. Joseph County, Ind.), Lisa Keller (Cass County, Mich.), Andie Mosley (Allen County, Ind.), William Schmuhl (St. Joseph County, Ind.) and Emma Steadman (Allen County, Ind.).

Director at large elected for a one-year term ending in 2025 was Tom Edington (Kosciusko County, Ind.).

Board Development Committee members elected for two-year terms ending in 2025 were Jennifer Molinda (Kosciusko County, Ind.) and Stephanie Van Dellen (Allen County, Ind.).

Continuing board members include Lisa Cashel, Julie Spears, Amy Roush, Anne White, Heather Herron, Allen Coultas-Miggins, Jean Fahy, Jana Grothaus, Renee Jones, Patrick Scherrer, Robin Tribbett, and Susana Worth.

During the annual celebration, members vote on important issues, elect board members, and receive a State of the Council address. Further, Girl Scout adult members and community partners who have helped local Girl Scouts throughout the year are recognized. For more information about GSNI-M — which includes Cass, Pulaski, Miami and Fulton counties — visit www.gsnim.org.