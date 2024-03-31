Girl Scout Cookie Season extended in Twin Tiers

TWIN TIERS REGION (WETM) — If you didn’t get a chance to stock up on Samoas or Thin Mints this year, you still have a chance: Girl Scout Cookie Season was extended for an extra three weeks.

Girl Scout Cookie Season was supposed to end on March 31 in the Twin Tiers, but the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council announced that it’s being extended through Sunday, April 21, this year due to bad weather at the end of March. According to the council, recent weather conditions forced many cookie booths to be canceled across the council’s region, which includes Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, and 22 more counties in New York and Bradford and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania.

GSNYPENN Pathways says that it’s adding 21 more days to the end of cookie season to give local Girl Scouts and their troops more time to reach their program goals. During this extended season, you’ll be able to buy your favorite cookies directly from individual Girl Scouts or at cookie booths outside of businesses.

Each box of cookies costs $6, and cookies purchased in 2024 can be kept in the freezer until January 2025. If you want to support local Girl Scouts and aren’t a fan of cookies, GSNYPENN Pathways suggests purchasing boxes for the council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring program. This year, donated cookies will go to the Food Bank of Central New York and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier at the end of the cookie season.

Girl Scouts will be holding cookie booths on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays across the Twin Tiers over the next few weeks. You can enter your zip code into the “Find Cookies!” box on the Girl Scouts’ website to find nearby cookie sales. Girl Scout Cookies can also be purchased online.

