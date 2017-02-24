Girl Scout Cookie Doughnuts Have Arrived

It’s that time of year again: Girl Scout cookies have likely arrived at your local supermarket entrances. However, a different Girl Scout dessert has recently been made available.

This weekend even marks “National Girl Scouts Cookie Weekend” according to the Associated Press. But before you fork over some hard-earned dough for cookies, there is another “dough” you might want to consider – and it has everything to do with the popular cookie flavors.

Broad Street Dough Co., a New Jersey-based bakery, was using some of the most popular Girl Scout cookie recipes to create doughnuts, Cosmopolitan reported Thursday. The bakery, which only has one shop location in Oakhurst, New Jersey, will no doubt be drawing a crowd.

The new doughnuts will include a Thin Mints doughnut, a Tagalongs doughnut and a Samosa doughnut – all of which will be topped off their respective, signature cookie. Each of the doughnuts was said to actually taste like the actual cookie, as well. The Samosa doughnut, for example, comes with toasted coconut and chocolate and caramel drizzled over the top.

This was not the first time the shop has tried out the Girl Scout doughnuts. Owner Desdemona Dalia told Cosmopolitan.com that she purchases a couple thousand boxes of the classic cookies every year to make the treats. This year, the shop gave a shout-out to one lucky Girl Scout troop, writing in an Instagram post “Huge shout out to Troop 781!! Girl Scout Cookie doughnuts are in full swing today!!”

The doughnuts have already debuted in the shop and will be stocked in the store through July.

If New Jersey is too far of a trek for you, then you can always attempt to recreate your own Girl Scout cookie doughnut, as they have officially never been easier to buy. Fans can support the Girl Scouts by purchasing cookies online after the Girl Scout program recently launched its new “digital cookie” platform.

