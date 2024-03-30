Girl hurt by hit-and-run driver in Aurora
Police are searching for a hit-and-run pickup truck driver who hurt a young girl on Uravan Street in Aurora. FOX31's Rachel Saurer reports from the scene.
US Congressional staff members can no longer use Microsoft's Copilot on their government-issued devices, according to Axios.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Johnson's confidence has grown by leaps and bounds as a sophomore — and now she's just three wins away from a title with South Carolina.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory demonstrates 100-kW wireless charging with a 'polyphase' coil system, unlocking a potential 350 miles per hour of charging.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
The last remaining perfect entry in Yahoo's women's bracket challenge was eliminated with Oregon State's 70-65 win over Notre Dame.
The box office hit film 'Renaissance' wasn't Beyoncé's first on-screen rodeo.
An X user went viral after showing just how much apple juice is included in popular drinks.
'I'll never pay someone to straighten my hair again,' says one of more than 39,000 perfect reviews.
Move over, Gen Z — Gen Alpha is the newest, youngest generation that people of all ages are desperate to study and understand.
Not sure if you should be using mouthwash every day? Doctors weigh in on the product's oral health benefits.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Insignia, Bissell and more.
An oddball new app called Palmsy lets you post to a social media network full of adoring followers who only exist in your imagination.
Welcome to Startups WeeklySign up here to get it in your inbox every Friday. There's not that much news from me this week, but I've been doing a ton of prep for TechCrunch Early Stage taking place in Boston on April 25. Stability AI bids adieu to its founder and chief executive, Emad Mostaque, who's decided to chase the decentralized AI dream, leaving the unicorn startup without a permanent CEO.
The luxurious, long-lasting scent from Jo Malone candle 'smells divine,' fans say.
Dazzled by the promise of innovation, regulators rolled over or signed a deal with the devil. It's everyone else who's paying the cost.
The outside noise around LSU is loud, but the team itself is just using it as fuel for another run.
Today marks the preview debut of OpenAI's Voice Engine, an expansion of the company's existing text-to-speech API. Under development for about two years, Voice Engine allows users to upload any 15-second voice sample to generate a synthetic copy of that voice. "We want to make sure that everyone feels good about how it's being deployed — that we understand the landscape of where this tech is dangerous and we have mitigations in place for that," Jeff Harris, a member of the product staff at OpenAI, told TechCrunch in an interview.
The AquaSonic is just as effective as pricier brands, happy users say — plus, it comes with two years worth of brush heads.