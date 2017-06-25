Girl Falls Out Of Six Flags Ride As Bystanders Catch Her From Below

A day at the amusement park became anything but fun for a girl who's seen in video dangling from a ride as shocked bystanders wait anxiously to catch her from below.

The unidentified 14-year-old was at a Six Flags outside Albany on Saturday night when the sheriff's office said in a statement that the girl was riding the Sky Ride when the operator got word someone was in distress.

In a video of the rescue caught on video by witness Loren Lent and licensed by Viral Hog, the teen slips out from the 2-person car she was sharing with a relative and momentarily dangles 25-feet in the air.

As witnesses below stretch out their arms, they reassure the girl they will catch her. Finally, she lets go and tubles intp the crowd of guests and employees.

The girl was then rushed to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

"It was horrifying," Lent told WRBG.

Lent also posted video of the incident to Facebook, where he wrote:

"Girl falling from ride at 6 Flags Great Escape and they have NO means to rescue them. Thanks to the guys who banded together to catch her and the guy who climbed the tree to move the branches out of the way."

Six Flags said the ride was not malfunctioning when the operator brought it to a halt.

"There does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride, but we have closed the attraction until a thorough review can be completed," an official said.

A 47-year-old was also treated and released following the incident after reportedly suffering a back injury while catching the girl.

