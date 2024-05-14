Girl dies after police pursuit by Calvert County sheriff deputies ends in fatal crash in Anne Arundel

A girl is dead following a 25-mile police pursuit that ended in Anne Arundel County early Monday morning.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating the fatal crash that also hospitalized three other people, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office.

The pursuit started in Huntingtown where Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies received reports of car break-ins.

Around 5:35 a.m. deputies attempted to stop a car “believed to be associated with the break-ins” near the intersection of Plum Point Road and Ridge Road, according to the release.

Deputies pursued the car for 25 miles until the intersection of Birdsville Road and Solomons Island Road in Harwood where it collided with a pickup truck. The victim was in the front-seat passenger and was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the release.

The driver of the car pursued by police was taken to a hospital with critical injuries while the rear passenger and the driver of the pickup truck were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The attorney general’s office said it generally releases the names of the deputies, who were wearing body cameras, within two business days of a fatal incident while the identity of the victim is withheld for youth privacy laws. The body camera footage is generally released within 20 business days, the attorney general’s office said.