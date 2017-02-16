Girl, 7, Gets Letter From Google CEO

A 7-year-old girl was elated when she received a letter back from Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai after she expressed her love for computers and robots to him.

“Dear Google Boss,” Chloe Bridgewater, who lives in Hereford, England, started her letter.

“My name is Chloe and I would like a job with Google. I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the Olympics,” she wrote.

"My dad said I can sit on bean bags and go down slides and ride go-karts in a job in Google," she continued before adding her love for tablets and robots. "My dad told me to give you an application to get a job in Google. I don't really know what one of them is but he said a letter will do for now."

Bridgewater also said she has done well in school and gets good grades.

“My dad gave me a game where I have to move a robot up and down squares, he said it will be good for me to learn about computers,” she wrote.

"Thank you for reading my letter. I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas. Good bye,” she ended the letter.

Pichai hasn’t offered Bridgewater a job, but he said he hopes she continues to pursue her dreams.

"I'm glad that you like computer and robots," Pichai said in his reply, "[I] hope that you will continue to learn about technology. If you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to -- from working at Google, to swimming in the Olympics."

Here’s Pichai's full reply:

"Thank you so much for your letter. I'm glad that you like computers and robots, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology. "I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to - from working at Google to swimming at the Olympics. "I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school! :) "All the best to you and your family."

Andy Bridgewater along with the rest of the family was very much surprised that the CEO wrote back. He shared the photo on LinkedIn, and it has gone viral.

He told Business Insider that he encouraged his daughter to “get the ball rolling” and sent a letter to the tech company to see if she could get a job.

[Chloe] Bridgewater didn’t get a job, but her father said she was still eager to pursue her dreams while working hard in school, especially after receiving the letter.

“Can’t thank such a busy person enough to take time out to make a little girl’s dream become one step closer, although not sure she’s fully aware that it’ll take more than riding go karts and sleeping in pods to make it with Google!” he wrote on LinkedIn.

