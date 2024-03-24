Girl, 6, struck by car in St. Paul on Saturday being treated for non-life-threatening injuries
A 6-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle and pinned underneath it Saturday afternoon before first responders were able to free her, according to St. Paul police.
Just before 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of East Hyacinth Avenue on a report of a child struck by a vehicle, said police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster, in an email Saturday.
St. Paul police officers, firefighters and “a quick thinking neighbor” were able to free the girl with the help of a jack provided by the neighbor, Ernster said.
St. Paul fire medics transported the girl to Regions Hospital, where she is being treated for a broken leg and other non-life-threatening injuries, Ernster said.
Preliminary information indicated she ran out into the street from in between other parked cars, Ernster said, and was struck by a Honda Civic.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, Ernster said. The investigation is ongoing.
