Girl, 6, Opens Lemonade Stand to Help Pay Off Her Classmates' Lunch Debt

Selling lemonade was more than just a summer hobby for this Idaho 6-year-old when she donated all the earnings paying off her classmates’ lunch debt.

Amiah Van Hill, a second-grader at Hayden Meadows Elementary School, told InsideEdition.com she was inspired to do something for the kids at her school when she realized some students at different schools are shamed for not being able to pay off their lunch bill.

“Every kid at school needs lunch, so that’s my way of helping,” 6-year-old Amiah told InsideEdition.com.

Earlier in August, Amiah and her younger sister Aria set up a lemonade stand with a sign that read “Lemonade 4 Lunch” and was quickly able to raise $40 — enough to pay off the lunch debt for every student that qualifies for a reduced-price lunch.

Her mom, Rachel Van Hill, 38, said each reduced-price lunch costs about 40 cents.

“She wanted to donate the money to make sure no child gets left behind with eating,” Van Hill explained.

Realizing she reached her goal so easily, Amiah decided to expand her goal to $23,000 to pay off the lunch debt of the entire school district.

Amiah continued to hold lemonade stands and made a grand total of $600 by the end of the summer.

“When I don’t have customers, I sit and wait,” she explained. “When there are customers [or when] two more cars come up, I rush back and forth.”

With the help of a GoFundMe page her mom set up, the campaign has reached more than $1,600, and despite slowing down her business ever since school started again for the year, Amiah said she is determined to hit her goal.

“I always wanted to do a lemonade stand, so now is my chance,” she said.

